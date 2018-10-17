Pizza is one of 225‘s secret restaurant reviewer’s favorite foods. And now, the reviewer may have found pizza nirvana at Rocca, which specializes in hand-tossed, wood-fired pizzas.

The restaurant moved into the former Goûter space on Government Street in January and has become an upscale-yet-casual hangout for the Mid City crowd ever since.

Read on for the full review, where our secret critic sampled four pizzas, appetizers like the Burrata Salad and Caponata, and of course, the addictive Garlic Knots.