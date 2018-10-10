They look like edible works of art.

Lion’s Mane’s delicate frills cascade like waterfalls. Large and meaty, the white King Trumpets promise umami-rich flavor. Shiitake and Chestnut are here, too; the reliable workhorses of the culinary mushroom world come in all sizes and shapes. Sprawled across the table at the Red Stick Farmers Market, these four varieties of curvaceous oyster mushrooms are almost too pretty to eat.

They also aren’t your ordinary fungi—they’ve been grown for maximum flavor and health benefits under meticulous conditions at Mushroom Maggie’s Farm in St. Francisville.

Launched early this year, Mushroom Maggie’s Farm is the brainchild of husband-wife team Cyrus Lester and Maggie Long, who followed a dream of owning their own boutique agricultural operation.

Read on for the full story from the October issue of 225.