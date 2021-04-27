×
Now’s the time to try a rooftop dining experience in Baton Rouge. Here’s where to go

  • By inRegister Staff

Baton Rouge might not exude big-city energy akin to bustling metropolises like New York, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy impressive views high above the street level. With the growing trend of rooftop dining rising in popularity in the last few years, skyline bars and food spots have been popping up all around the country, and Baton Rouge is getting a taste of it, too.

The team at inRegister took a look at some of the Capital City’s high-profile hotspots to grab a drink or a dish above the busy streets, as well as a planned rooftop lounge and bar coming soon to downtown Baton Rouge.

