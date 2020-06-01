Now’s the time to fire up the grill— and we have three recipe ideas to keep the flavor profile interesting

Like your family, ours is slowly trying to bounce back from the disruption the pandemic has brought the past months and dealing with our new reality. Since we have still been practicing social distancing and modified our work schedules, we decided to share with you some of our favorite grilling recipes from the 225 archives and suggestions for side dishes. Along with these, we’ve added some grilling tips to help make your outdoor cooking experience that much better.

Stay safe, keep smiling, and enjoy!

HERB-RUBBED FLAT IRON STEAK

Serve it with:

• Creole tomato jam and crostini

• Zucchini fritters with Creole aioli

Flat iron steak is a flavorful cut of beef that’s great on the grill. It is best served thinly sliced and can be enjoyed in a number of ways. The herb mixture in this recipe is an easy marinade that enhances the flavor. Bring the steak to room temperature before grilling to make sure it cooks evenly. Because it’s a lean piece of meat, make sure not to overcook it, and to let it rest at least 10 minutes before slicing.

Servings: 6

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup olive oil

2-pound flat iron steak

1. In a shallow baking dish, combine the garlic, herbs, salt, pepper and olive oil.

2. Place the steak into this mixture and coat it on both sides.

3. Cover and allow the steak to marinate at room temperature for 1 hour.

4. Heat the grill to 425 degrees. Place the steak on the grill, close the lid, and grill for 6-7 minutes.

5. Flip the steak, close the lid, and continue to grill for an additional 4-5 minutes.

6. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and cover with aluminum foil for 10-15 minutes. Use a sharp carving knife to slice very thin.

This recipe originally appeared in the June 2016 issue of 225.

KOREAN BARBECUE CHICKEN

Serve it with:

• Kimchi slaw

• Spicy Korean pickled cucumbers

• On top of steamed rice or in butter lettuce wraps

This is a popular dish in Korean cuisine, with a wonderful blend of flavors that has just the right amount of heat and a slight hint of sweetness from honey. We used boneless, skinless chicken thighs to give this dish a bit more richness and flavor. Cutting the chicken into thin strips helps to cut back on the grilling time.

Servings: 6

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1⁄3 cup sesame oil

¼ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons honey

1⁄3 cup chopped green onions, tops and bottoms

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

4 cloves garlic

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1. Wrap the chicken thighs in freezer paper or plastic wrap. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes to an hour. This will make it easier to slice the chicken thinly and evenly.

2. In a blender or food processor, combine the remaining ingredients and blend until smooth.

3. Remove the chicken from the freezer. Slice it thinly and place into a sealable plastic freezer bag. Pour the marinade over the chicken, seal the bag and chill it in the refrigerator for several hours.

4. Heat the grill to 400 degrees. Allow the chicken to come to room temperature before grilling.

5. Grill the chicken 2 minutes per side. Serve immediately.

This recipe was originally published in the July 2017 issue of 225.

MOORISH PORK KABOBS

Serve it with:

• Creole tomato jam

• Spanish-style cheese board

• Homemade sangria

Kabobs are on just about every Spanish tapas menu we have seen. Our version of pork kabobs has a wonderful balance of spices like cumin and smoked paprika, inspired by the Moorish spices of North Africa and the Middle East that so heavily influenced Spanish cuisine. It’s a great way to use your grill to prepare the protein portion of a tapas party at home with your family.

Servings: 6

2 (2-pound) pork tenderloins

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

½ teaspoon fresh lemon zest

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup fresh chopped parsley

6-8 metal skewers

1. Trim the fat off the tenderloins and remove the silver skin. Cut the tenderloin into chunks and place into a large plastic storage bag.

2. In a small bowl, combine all the spices, garlic, lemon zest, olive oil and fresh parsley. Mix well and pour into the bag with the pork.

3. Seal the bag and shake well to make sure the rub evenly coats the pork. Chill for 2-3 hours.

4. Heat a grill to 400 degrees. Meanwhile, remove the pork from the bag and skewer the cubes on 6-8 metal skewers.

5. Grill the pork kabobs 5-6 minutes per side.

6. Remove from the grill. Cover and let sit for 5 minutes before serving.

This recipe originally appeared in the August 2019 issue of 225.

GRILLING TIPS

Preheating the grill properly is key for cleaning: This will help ensure your meat doesn’t stick to the grates, and it will also give you a nice sear, locking in the meat’s natural juices. Preheat the grill with the lid closed for about 10 minutes to around 500 degrees, a temperature that will make it easier to clean off any stuck pieces of food that may have been left on your grates. If using a charcoal grill, the coals should glow red while heating. If you are using a gas grill, keep the burners on high to allow the grill to reach the desired temperature. Use a stainless-steel brush to scrape the grates clean before grilling. Then, lower the heat to the desired cooking temperature.

Try the direct heat method: Placing the meat directly over the flame helps sear the meat quickly, locking in juices and creating a crispy layer on the outside. Use direct heat when grilling smaller cuts of tender meat, chicken, fish and shrimp that require 20 minutes or less of cooking time.

Indirect heat is best for low and slow cooking: This is when the fire is on either side of the meat during the grilling process. Use this method for whole chickens or bone-in skin-on pieces of chicken, as well as thicker chops, steaks and larger, tougher cuts of meat.

Gas grill 101: For direct heat, preheat the grill to 400 degrees and place meat directly over the flame. For indirect heat, preheat the grill to 400 degrees and turn off the flame on one side of the grill. Place the protein over the unlit side of the grill to ensure a lower, slower cooking time.

Charcoal grill 101: Place an even, single layer of coals to sear meat quickly. In order to create indirect heat, place the coals double banked on either side of the inside of the grill, and place your meat in the

middle of the grate with the flames or hot coals

on either side.

Keep a lid on it: For a consistent temperature in both the grill and internal temperature of the meat, keep the lid closed as much as possible. This will keep the temperature high enough to allow the meat to sear without charring. It will also decrease the cooking time and will help the meat stay juicier and more tender while grilling.

Use a timer and thermometer: Don’t overlook the use of gadgets to help prevent overcooking. When using a meat thermometer, keep in mind that the internal temperature of the meat will rise an additional 3-5 degrees after you remove it from the grill.

Let it rest: To make sure grilled meats turn out juicy and tender, always let them rest for 5-10

minutes before cutting and serving. This will allow the juices to redistribute through the meat, making it more tender upon serving.

Don’t forget grilled vegetables: Take advantage of summer’s yellow squash, zucchini, red and yellow bell peppers, eggplant and mushrooms. Cut the vegetables as uniformly as possible to ensure they cook evenly. To prevent them from sticking to the grill, pat them dry with a paper towel once cut. Also, do not salt the vegetables until after they have been grilled because it will draw out natural liquids and cause them to steam as they are grilling, making them wet and soggy once cooked.

This article was originally published in the June 2020 issue of 225 Magazine.