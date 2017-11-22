Thanksgiving leftovers can be as delicious as the meal itself. But after those turkey sandwiches with stuffing, gravy and cranberries, then what? Your house guests aren’t leaving until Sunday, and it’s only Friday. You have a picked-over turkey carcass with bits of meat staring at you and a house full of people who will need to be fed again.

Never fear. In the November issue of 225, we detailed how to turn those leftovers into a homemade turkey stock, turkey pot pie, warm curried fruit and ginger snap parfaits with bourbon pecan praline sauce. A word of caution: Your guests will be so enamored with your culinary exploits—and the savory and sweet side dishes we paired with the main course—they may never want to leave.

Find the recipes here.