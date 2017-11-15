Creating snappy chocolate shells and molds filled with buttercream or ganache is both art and science, a game of balancing time and temperature and controlling the interactions of the ingredients. Even mass-produced candies like Godiva or Lindt must take these elements into consideration.

When it comes to small-batch chocolates handmade in interesting molds, there are several Baton Rouge makers worthy of love from us chocoholics. Added bonus: They make great desserts to add to the Thanksgiving table, too!

Read on for the full story from the November issue.