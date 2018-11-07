The best thing about grocery shopping is all of the wonderful smells. The savory scent of bacon sizzling during breakfast. The warm, comforting aromas of prepared lunches. But perhaps best of all: the smell of sugary, vanilla cookie dough rising in the bakery oven.

In an age when modern dessert offerings can be so Instagram-driven—popping with color and dripping with opulence—the grocery store cookie is an unsung hero.

Our team taste-tested the cookie offerings from four local grocery stores. We finished with a sugar coma—and a new appreciation for the magic being made daily behind the grocery store counter.

Read on for the full story from the November issue.