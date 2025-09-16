Nosh on these nostalgic peanut butter bars

School is back in session, and this sweet treat recipe from Aimee Broussard’s column in inRegister‘s September issue is a great addition to any lunch box, young or old. The Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Bars are a sheet pan-style dessert that is as delicious as they are simple to make. While Aimee Broussard isn’t exactly sure where the recipe came from–she says that in all honesty, she’s had it on a torn piece of magazine paper for who knows how long–she notes it as basic, but legendary.

Lunch Lady Peanut Butter Bars

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

For Chocolate Topping:

1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

Coarse sea salt, for topping (optional)

In a medium bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, powdered sugar, peanut butter, and melted butter until well combined. Press mixture evenly into bottom of a 9 x 13-in. baking pan. Place pan in refrigerator while you make topping.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine chocolate chips and peanut butter. Heat in 15-second intervals, stirring after each, until smooth and fully melted. Pour chocolate mixture over graham cracker base and use an offset spatula (or back of a spoon) to spread evenly. Sprinkle with sea salt, if desired. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Slice into squares and serve.

Tip: To ensure a firm and even layer, I like to place a piece of parchment on top of the crust and use a rolling pin. Remove the parchment paper before placing in the refrigerator.

Makes 16 bars.

