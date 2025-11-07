Non-pumpkin menu items to snack on all fall long

The temperature is dropping and so are new fall foods. Yes, autumn is here, and local restaurants are taking note with seasonal menus.

And while pumpkin flavors seem like an obvious choice, some spots are going away from the popular gourds for other in-season ingredients. Eateries all over the Capital Region are announcing some new fall-themed foods, from sweet cakes to savory pizzas.

Check out what fall food finds Baton Rouge has to offer. Did we miss a pumpkin-fre eautumnal treat? Tell us by emailing [email protected].

Cinnamon Apple Pie Cake Balls at Brew Ha–Ha

This Mid City coffee shop is known for its wide variety of cake balls and seasonal drink menus. This year, it did not disappoint with its autumn drop, complete with cinnamon-topped apple pie cake balls (also available gluten-free) that taste like fall in a bite.

The Green Gem salad at BLDG 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLDG 5 (@bldg5)

BLDG 5 dropped a seasonal salad this week with locally sourced organic hydro bibb lettuce, yellow squash, candied walnuts, pickled red onion, shaved parmesan and lemon balsamic dressing.

Seasonal specials at Veracruz Restaurant

Going above and beyond, Veracruz introduced a set of specials for the season. The menu features crab meat sope, squash and burrata, chicharron ceviche, shrimp in poblano butter and duck empanadas. Wash it all down with some good ol’ margs and sangria.

Spinach and artichoke pizza at Rocca Pizzeria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocca Pizzeria (@roccapizzeria)

If you’re looking for something savory this season, Rocca proves that some of the best fall pies have nothing to do with apple or pumpkin. Its new pizza fall is dressed up with spinach fondue, fontina, marinated artichokes, and pecorino Romano.

Fall cookies at Caroline’s Cookies

Caroline’s dropped a November menu with flavors like pecan pie and sweet potato casserole. The pecan pie cookie is a brown butter cookie with toffee bits and pecan pieces topped with pecan pie filling. The sweet potato casserole is a brown sugar sweet potato cookie with house-made candied pecans stuffed with a marshmallow and topped with a cinnamon crumble.

Peach cobbler eggrolls at Roul’s Deli

Roul’s Deli is bringing back its sweet peach cobbler eggrolls for a limited run. Snag an order or two from Nov. 18-24. And don’t forget the side of ice cream.

Snickerdoodle pie at Mid-City Beer Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mid City Beer Garden (@midcitybeergarden_br)

In a collab with Mid City Bakery, the beer garden introduced a sweet slice of fall with this snickerdoodle pie topped with chocolate mousse and gold flakes, served on a caramel-covered plate.

Peach cobbler cheesecake at Cheesecake Lab

Every Friday, Cheesecake Lab introduces new flavors. Next week brings peach cobbler, and the week after will also have a caramel mocha flavor.