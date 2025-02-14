This NOLA seafood restaurant is opening in Baton Rouge

Dee’s Xquisite Seafood, a New Orleans seafood restaurant, is opening its first Baton Rouge location in the spring.

The seafood restaurant is opening at the former Sky Lounge on Bennington Avenue off of College Drive. Restaurant owner Demond Matthews plans to open in April or May.

“Before Hurricane Ida, Baton Rouge has always been a plan for me,” Matthews tells Daily Report. “Being in New Orleans, we have people that travel here from Baton Rouge. The hurricane put me on pause. It took me a little while with trials and tribulations, but now it’s time for me to deliver.”

Dee’s will sell chargrilled blue crabs and Dungeness crabs, chargrilled oysters, crawfish, lobster tail, snow crab legs, shrimp, gumbo, po-boys, turkey necks, fried fish and other New Orleans-style dishes. At the Baton Rouge location, Matthews plans to feature a bar, a fresh oyster bar and offer brunch on Sundays. After opening in the Capital Region, Matthews eventually wants to expand to Houston.

“I know I’m coming into an area where they have great food,” Matthews says. “I’ve been out in Baton Rouge trying different people’s food. It motivates me because there are some great places that sell seafood, crawfish and things like that already. I’m just happy to be a part of that group and help elevate the food and hospitality in Baton Rouge.”

This story was originally published by Daily Report on Feb. 13.