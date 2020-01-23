We all have that one friend who struggles with dining out because they can’t eat gluten. Finding the perfect place where people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance can enjoy their meals stress-free can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. So we tracked down 10 local restaurants with gluten-free dishes.
View the gluten-free dishes and menus on the restaurants’ websites. Also, check with the restaurants to make sure their kitchens use separate cookware to prevent cross-contamination.
Cocha
WHAT TO TRY: The tostones, sweet and salty fried green plantains topped with mojo and guasacaca sauce. Cocha is at 445 N. Sixth St.
Eliza Restaurant
WHAT TO TRY: The Fried Green Tomatoes, topped with Gulf shrimp and zingy housemade remoulade. Eliza is at 7970 Jefferson Highway.
Lit Pizza
WHAT TO TRY: A custom pizza with a cauliflower crust. Lit Pizza has multiple locations around the city.
Mestizo
WHAT TO TRY: The quinoa power bowl, which comes with veggie quinoa, sauteed spinach, chimichurri, sauteed onions, pico, sliced avocado and cotija cheese. Mestizo is at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway.
The Rum House
WHAT TO TRY: The Creole rib taco on corn tortillas with pulled rib, simmered in a spicy Creole tomato barbecue sauce and topped with cilantro and a roasted poblano pepper. The Rum House is 2112 Perkins Palms Ave.
Others to try
Know of other restaurants around town that offer gluten-free options. Let us know in the comments!
