Nick Hufft plans to open Gail’s Fine Ice Cream shop near Perkins overpass

The owners of the Overpass Merchant plan to open an ice cream shop near Perkins overpass.

Owner Nick Hufft confirmed to Daily Report March 3 that he’s planning to bring the Gail’s Fine Ice Cream brand to Baton Rouge. Gail’s first launched as an ice cream truck in New Orleans in 2018 before opening as a storefront in Lakeview in 2019.

Hufft, who also owns Curbside Burgers in Mid City, says the restaurant group has been making ice cream in Baton Rouge at the Overpass Merchant for the past year and a half to ensure their flavors and recipes would perform well in the area.