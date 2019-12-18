[Sponsored] BACON: The secret to keeping your healthy resolutions this year

Sponsored by Fat Cow Burgers & Salads

Here we are on the cusp of another new year. We take stock of our lives and make promises to ourselves to live better this year. Those resolutions are made with the best of intentions, but too often fall by the wayside before the first day of spring. This year can be different. You can be mindful about which fuel to feed your body while still enjoying your meals.

Salads don’t have to be a wilty drag. Portioning a light lunch that stays fresh is easy with a few considerations. Fat Cow’s owner and fresh ingredient expert Doug Hosford shared these tips to make your healthy resolutions stick this year. Fat Cow is known for its fresh and local ingredients—grinding its own 100% natural Angus beef daily. Even the sauces and dressings are made fresh in house.

Make meal prep a cinch and your lunchtime a treat. “Ditch the dry, ‘bacon-flavored’ crumbs from a jar,” Doug says. “Even something as simple as infusing fresh bacon in your dressing adds the flavor you crave.” Fat Cow’s Cochon Salad has mixed greens with its house-made bacon sherry vinaigrette, topped with Louisiana strawberries, goat cheese, and fried onion straws. Yum.

Those unhealthy habits that you want to improve probably took years to develop, so don’t expect to change them overnight. Let Doug’s team at Fat Cow on Highland help you keep your resolutions with their healthy options, then pop by for a homemade milkshake and some duck fat fries on your cheat days.

1. Start with dry greens.

Moisture is the enemy of a fresh salad, and the longer it sits on your greens, the soggier your salads will get. Pre-washed is easiest, but you should always give the leaves a good spin or patting to get them as dry as possible before storing for the week.

2. Cool your savory toppings.

Hot proteins topping a fresh salad will give you a fresh and delicious power boost. But when you are doing meal prep, add your protein or roasted veggies after cooling or you’ll end up with condensation and soggy greens. Fat Cow offers plenty of protein options with its salads, like grilled balsamic chicken breast, a fresh ground angus burger, portobello mushroom and even grilled salmon.

3. Store your dressing separately.

While hearty greens like shredded Brussels sprouts or kale will hold up for a few days with the dressing in there, for the most part, you want to dress your salads when you’re ready to eat them.

4. Consider your add-ons.

Some toppings just don’t hold up well. Fruits and veggies with a higher water content like cucumbers or strawberries will be fine for a couple of days, but by day three they’re likely to get slimy. For avocado or apples, slice and add right before serving.