Where to find the viral dot cakes in the Capital Region, plus how to make them at home

If your TikTok “For You” page is overrun with influencers trying out the viral “dot cake,” you’re not alone. We’ve also seen the rainbow-covered cake cups, which originated at the New York bakery The Dotcakes, and we, too, are obsessed.

Cake, icing and sprinkles. Yes, the dot cake is simple in its nature, but that hasn’t slowed the craze, with sweets lovers getting into long lines in NYC to nab the treat.

But what makes these cakes so special? The real key is their ASMR-worthy, crunchy top coat, achieved with a thick layer of frosting and a generous coating of nonpareils.

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But you don’t need a flight to the Big Apple for a taste. Whether you love it or don’t get the hype, the trend has already made its way to Baton Rouge, with local bakeries creating their own versions. Keep scrolling for a list of where to find them.

Or try making it yourself. All you need is a boxed cake mix, a frosting of your choice and rainbow nonpareils (Party Time showed off their stock of the sprinkles in a post last week). Our managing editor tried it this weekend and documented the delicious process on 225’s TikTok.

Local bakeries doing their own spin on the viral dot cake trend:

1940 Perkins Rd.

Make a beeline for Eloise’s cold case to find its version of dot cake, while supplies last.

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7575 Jefferson Hwy., Ste. D

110 Perkins Rowe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caroline’s Cookies—LAFAYETTE (@eat_carolinescookies)

In true Caroline’s fashion, the bakery is doing a dot cookie. Yep, it’s fan-favorite thick and gooey cookies are dropped into a cup, slathered with frosting and topped with those rainbow dots. Find them at Caroline’s Cookies starting June 2.

1210 O’Neal Ln.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @roulsnoball_

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This snoball stand is always staying up to date on viral treats. Grab a snoball and add on the individual-size sprinkled cake.

8565 Rome Dr.

This bakery has hopped on the trend with its Cosmic Confetti Dot Cakes. For those wanting more, large cakes are also on offer, along with matching Cosmic Dot Macarons.

18135 E Petroleum Dr., Ste. D

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smallcakes Baton Rouge (@smallcakesbatonrouge)

Smallcakes’ Birthday Cake cupcake did vanilla cake, frosting and nonpareils before it was cool. Pick up this cupcake or try its dot cake, a cup of cake layered with frosting and topped with sprinkles.

711 Jefferson Hwy, Ste. 2-A

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BrewHaHaBR (@brewhahabr)

This local coffee shop is putting the flavors of a dot cake into its menu staples. Try a dot cake-inspired cake ball or sip on a dot cake latte, with cupcake syrup, vanilla cold foam and sprinkles.

105 North Range Ave., Unit C, Denham Springs

Find this bakery’s take on the dot cake, plus nonpareil-coated cinnamon rolls.

4807 Manda Rd., Oscar

This self-serve farm stand stocks push pop versions of the viral sweet.

What you’ll need:

1 box cake mix, plus ingredients listed in the directions on the back

1 can frosting

1 cup rainbow nonpareils

Prepare the cake according to the box’s directions. Be sure to bake in a rectangular cake pan.

Once fully baked, take out of the oven and allow to cool. Place a cup or ramekin (or any dish you want to serve your cake in) upside down on top of the cooled cake in the pan, and cut around the dish to get the right size. Place the cake into the dish.

Frost the top of the cake, making sure to get a thick, even layer. Pour nonpareils into a bowl. Dunk the cake, icing side down, into the sprinkles, ensuring the entire top of the cake is covered with sprinkles. You shouldn’t see icing peeking through. Enjoy!