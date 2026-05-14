Dirty soda shop Swig is coming to Baton Rouge

Grab a straw. Viral dirty soda concept Swig is opening a location here in Baton Rouge, bringing its creamy Dr. Peppers, coconut-lime Diet Cokes, pretzel bites and mini chocolate chip cookies.

According to a Facebook post from Momentum Commercial Real Estate, the fast-casual drink shop will open in Long Farm Village. The post did not specify an opening date.

Born in Utah, Swig has become a fast-growing chain that now has over 160 locations across the nation. Made popular by celebrities, TikTok and hit show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Swig has gained a cult following from both soda lovers and those who don’t drink alcohol or coffee.

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The brand’s pull is its customizable drinks, known better as dirty sodas, which can be zhuzhed up with the addition of fruit purées, flavored syrups and creams. Swig also has a packed menu of flavored drinks for those who can’t decide on their concoction. Refreshers and energized Revivers are also on the menu. And while it focuses on beverages, customers also love its treats like soft pretzel bites, frosted sugar cookies and mini chocolate chip cookies.

Since popping up on the scene, Swig has influenced other chains and local shops to try their own twists on the dirty soda trend. Sonic now lets customers order drinks “dirty” with the inclusion of coconut, sweet cream and lime. Over in the Capital Region, concepts and spots like Stir, Pop’n Rouge, Sugar Roux Sips and Cloud 9 Iced Drinks are getting in on the trend with their own menus of sodas with inclusions.

Though it’s unclear when the shop will open its doors in Baton Rouge, Swig follows a trend of national chains opening their first locations in the Red Stick, like the recent debuts of Fuego Tortilla Grill, Dutch Bros and Dave’s Hot Chicken.

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