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Courtesy CC's Coffee House

Baton Rouge food news roundup: CC’s happy hour, Counter Culture’s new food truck and more bites

By
Olivia Deffes
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New drink deals at CC’s Coffeehouse

Sip discounted drinks at local CC’s Coffee House locations with the brand’s new happy hour deals. From 4 p.m. until close, customers can get a medium Mochasippi or CC’s new refresher beverages for $4. 

Counter Culture is going mobile 

Courtesy Counter Culture

Snag sandwich melts and frozen yogurt from Counter Culture‘s new food truck, launching in late August/early fall. The mobile eatery will be based in Baton Rouge and will be able to hit the road for various events. It will serve a menu similar to the shop, with items like the Hot Melt and The Humphrey Yogart. Shakes, handhelds and sides are also on deck.

A “Cheezy” membership 

File photo

The Big Cheezy, a grilled cheese food truck usually parked in Tigerland, is offering a monthly membership with perks for customers. For $99 a month, Club Cheezy members will receive a free sandwich every day that the truck is open in Tigerland, along with a free limited-edition T-shirt and an exclusive membership card. Other discounts include 10% off additional food orders in Tigerland and 20% off merch from the brand.

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More bites

Caroline’s Cookies. File photo
  • Caroline’s Cookies is celebrating Christmas in July with a special holiday-themed menu drop running July 24-29. To go with the festive menu, the shops will be playing Christmas music and will be decked with themed decor. Expect giveaways too.
  • The Capital Area Craft Trail kicks off this Friday, July 24. Participants can grab drinks and stamp their passports at featured stops like Cypress Coast Brewing Co. and Laissez Versez Distillery. Completed passports are eligible for commemorative items.
  • Scotlandville is getting a new doughnut shop. Rise & Glaze will offer coffee, doughnuts and fresh breakfast items. Follow the shop on Instagram to stay up to date on opening announcements.

Send us food news tips

Drop us a line at [email protected] with food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series.

Olivia Deffes
By Olivia Deffes
Olivia Deffes started with "225" as an intern during her senior year at LSU, polishing off her part-time gig with her first-ever cover story on Garth Brooks' iconic visit to Tiger Stadium. After graduating, she took a 10-day summer break before starting full time with the magazine as its digital staff writer before taking on the role of digital editor, and now, managing editor. Besides being a journalist, she's a self-proclaimed sweet treat enthusiast and One Direction historian. Find her hunting down celeb interviews, perfecting our social media pages or gabbing about Harry Styles.

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