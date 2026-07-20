Baton Rouge food news roundup: CC’s happy hour, Counter Culture’s new food truck and more bites

New drink deals at CC’s Coffeehouse

Sip discounted drinks at local CC’s Coffee House locations with the brand’s new happy hour deals. From 4 p.m. until close, customers can get a medium Mochasippi or CC’s new refresher beverages for $4.

Counter Culture is going mobile

Snag sandwich melts and frozen yogurt from Counter Culture‘s new food truck, launching in late August/early fall. The mobile eatery will be based in Baton Rouge and will be able to hit the road for various events. It will serve a menu similar to the shop, with items like the Hot Melt and The Humphrey Yogart. Shakes, handhelds and sides are also on deck.

A “Cheezy” membership

The Big Cheezy, a grilled cheese food truck usually parked in Tigerland, is offering a monthly membership with perks for customers. For $99 a month, Club Cheezy members will receive a free sandwich every day that the truck is open in Tigerland, along with a free limited-edition T-shirt and an exclusive membership card. Other discounts include 10% off additional food orders in Tigerland and 20% off merch from the brand.

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More bites

Caroline’s Cookies is celebrating Christmas in July with a special holiday-themed menu drop running July 24-29. To go with the festive menu, the shops will be playing Christmas music and will be decked with themed decor. Expect giveaways too.

The Capital Area Craft Trail kicks off this Friday, July 24. Participants can grab drinks and stamp their passports at featured stops like Cypress Coast Brewing Co. and Laissez Versez Distillery. Completed passports are eligible for commemorative items.

Scotlandville is getting a new doughnut shop. Rise & Glaze will offer coffee, doughnuts and fresh breakfast items. Follow the shop on Instagram to stay up to date on opening announcements.

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