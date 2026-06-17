Baton Rouge food news roundup: Food trucks, summer menus and more bites

Roul’s Deli is on a roll

Local burger joint Roul’s Deli debuted its new wheels on Instagram. The food truck will serve its signature fan favorites like egg rolls, wings, loaded fries and, of course, “juicy juicy” burgers.

This takes the restaurant mobile, allowing it to visit different parts of town or other cities. Those interested in hosting the truck for events can reach out to [email protected].

Try summer sips at local coffee shops

While the official start of summer takes place this weekend, Baton Rouge coffee shops have already started to embrace the new season with specialty menus packed with summertime flavors.

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Try summer coffees, teas, matchas and refreshers from spots like Cherrybomb Coffee Co., Magpie Cafe, Light House Coffee and more.

New community market set to open in Gonzales

Expected to open in July, Chatagnier Community Market at 14210 Airline Hwy. will create a space for 60 local vendors.

The hub will feature farm-fresh items and homemade goods. For more information or to inquire about being a vendor, check out the market on Facebook.

More bites

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On Friday, June 26, Companion Animal Alliance will host a Food Truck Friday from noon to 6 p.m. Get a bite or sip from Caribbean Express and Louisiana Lemonade, and meet furry friends at this event.

Celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming nuptials at Mustard Seed Creamery for a “Taylor and Travis Wine Pairing” event on Friday, June 26. Sip Eras-inspired wines and snack on gameday bites while playing musical bingo.

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine is celebrating summer with two events. Play at Mahjong and Margs on Tuesday, June 30, and get tickets to attend a Leyenda de Mexico Tequila Dinner on Friday, July 24.

Send us food news tips

Drop us a line at [email protected] with food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series.