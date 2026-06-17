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Courtesy Roul's Deli

Baton Rouge food news roundup: Food trucks, summer menus and more bites

By
Olivia Deffes
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Roul’s Deli is on a roll

Local burger joint Roul’s Deli debuted its new wheels on Instagram. The food truck will serve its signature fan favorites like egg rolls, wings, loaded fries and, of course, “juicy juicy” burgers.

This takes the restaurant mobile, allowing it to visit different parts of town or other cities. Those interested in hosting the truck for events can reach out to [email protected].

Try summer sips at local coffee shops 

Banana Sundae Latte. Courtesy Light House Coffee

While the official start of summer takes place this weekend, Baton Rouge coffee shops have already started to embrace the new season with specialty menus packed with summertime flavors.

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Try summer coffees, teas, matchas and refreshers from spots like Cherrybomb Coffee Co., Magpie Cafe, Light House Coffee and more.

New community market set to open in Gonzales

Expected to open in July, Chatagnier Community Market at 14210 Airline Hwy. will create a space for 60 local vendors.

The hub will feature farm-fresh items and homemade goods. For more information or to inquire about being a vendor, check out the market on Facebook.

More bites 

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Send us food news tips

Drop us a line at [email protected] with food news tips—think: openings, menu updates, new chefs or special events and series.

Olivia Deffes
By Olivia Deffes
Olivia Deffes started with "225" as an intern during her senior year at LSU, polishing off her part-time gig with her first-ever cover story on Garth Brooks' iconic visit to Tiger Stadium. After graduating, she took a 10-day summer break before starting full time with the magazine as its digital staff writer before taking on the role of digital editor, and now, managing editor. Besides being a journalist, she's a self-proclaimed sweet treat enthusiast and One Direction historian. Find her hunting down celeb interviews, perfecting our social media pages or gabbing about Harry Styles.

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