Baton Rouge food news roundup: Eliza Restaurant’s Caviar Fridays, hot dog menus and more bites

An egg-citing new special at Eliza Restaurant

Have a taste for the finer things? Then head to this Jefferson Highway eatery for its new Caviar Fridays. Add Hackleback caviar to house-made chips with crème fraîche, chives, egg, and mango, and wash it all down with a glass of Canard-Duchêne. Caviar Fridays are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and reservations are encouraged.

Who let the (hot) dogs out?

Summer is almost here and spots around town are getting into the spirit by adding franks back to their menu. Guess you can say it’s officially dog season in Baton Rouge. Over at Zee Zee’s Kitchen + Cocktails, a new menu of specialty hot dogs just dropped. Can’t decide what to order? Go for the Hot Dog Tower complete with fries, dipping sauces and four Franks of your choice. Iverstine Butcher has also brought back hot dogs into its rotation, with toppings like chili cheese and chimi slaw. And this weekend, Counterspace Bakery is adding hot dog coins to its quiches, which can be pre-ordered or picked up by the slice in the shop.

Big flavors at Smalls Sliders

More than just sliders, this fast-casual chain has expanded its offerings with loaded fries, new shake flavors and, of course, a new slider. Pair the brand’s new loaded fries, smothered in queso and topped with bacon crumbles, jalapeños and a drizzle of ranch, with its recent slider addition, the BBQ Bacon Jalapeño Slider. And wash it all down with two new shake flavors: Key lime pie and banana pudding.

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