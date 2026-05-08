Baton Rouge food news roundup: Cook Out’s local debut, new menu items and more
Cook Out comes to Baton Rouge
North Carolina-born fast food chain Cook Out is making its Baton Rouge debut. The restaurant has purchased a spot on West Lee Drive for $2.75 million. It will be located near other fast-food eateries in the area. Cook Out is known for its late hours, burgers, barbecue, shakes and over-the-top combos, with sides like quesadillas, corndogs and wraps. Hope you’re hungry!
Local barbecue joint does breakfast
Salt Pepper Oak recently debuted its morning menu, featuring items like a barbecue omelet, birria breakfast tacos, waffles and more. Breakfast is served Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Find the full menu here.
A tasty collab
This month, Lit Pizza is joining forces with its sister concept Izzo’s Illegal Burrito for a Mexican-inspired Pizza of the Month. Available for May, the El Chapo features blanco enchilada sauce, Izzo’s seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeños. The pie is finished with a drizzle of crema and served with a side of Izzo’s queso for dipping. How’s that for a mashup?
More bites
- St. Francisville’s Restaurant 1796 is bringing back its specialty Steak Nights on Thursdays. Previously typically held outdoors, the events will now be held inside the restaurant, according to its Instagram post.
- Roul’s Deli’s snoball stand at 1210 O’Neal Ln. is serving up scoopable cookies. Yep, you read that right. Gooey cookies are scooped into a cup while warm, and customers can top them with a variety of toppings including ice cream, Dubai chocolate, cookie butter and more.
- Denham Springs ice cream shop Mustard Seed Creamery is adding a spark to its menu by offering Alani Nu energy drinks that customers can add to ice cream to create ultra-caffeinated floats.