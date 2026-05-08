Baton Rouge food news roundup: Cook Out’s local debut, new menu items and more

Cook Out comes to Baton Rouge

North Carolina-born fast food chain Cook Out is making its Baton Rouge debut. The restaurant has purchased a spot on West Lee Drive for $2.75 million. It will be located near other fast-food eateries in the area. Cook Out is known for its late hours, burgers, barbecue, shakes and over-the-top combos, with sides like quesadillas, corndogs and wraps. Hope you’re hungry!

Local barbecue joint does breakfast

Salt Pepper Oak recently debuted its morning menu, featuring items like a barbecue omelet, birria breakfast tacos, waffles and more. Breakfast is served Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Find the full menu here.

A tasty collab

This month, Lit Pizza is joining forces with its sister concept Izzo’s Illegal Burrito for a Mexican-inspired Pizza of the Month. Available for May, the El Chapo features blanco enchilada sauce, Izzo’s seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and jalapeños. The pie is finished with a drizzle of crema and served with a side of Izzo’s queso for dipping. How’s that for a mashup?

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