Baton Rouge food news roundup: Emeril’s Chop House, Chow Yum crawfish and more bites

Emeril’s is coming to the Capital City

Starting in May, L’Auberge Casino Hotel will begin construction to transition its 18 Steak restaurant into Emeril’s Chop House, an elevated dining concept from the Michelin-star chef.

The 18 Steak restaurant will continue to operate in its current location through April before moving to a temporary location on the casino floor, where guests can dine until Emeril’s Chop House is completed. At that time, the restaurant will offer a “Best of 18 Steak” menu, featuring staples and customer favorites.

Emeril’s Chop House is expected to open later this year.

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Crawfish is back at Chow Yum

Chow Yum’s fan-favorite “Chow-Style Crawfish” is back this weekend, giving customers a chance to scoop up five-pound orders.

These aren’t your average boiled bugs. Instead, they’re doused with “Chow Butter” and topped with edamame, quail eggs and crushed peanuts, plus the typical mushrooms, potatoes and corn.

Customers can preorder their batches online now or make reservations to dine in. Chow Yum’s crawfish is on offer April 17-19 from 3 to 8 p.m., or until sold out.

Free Cookie Day at Caroline’s Cookies

You heard that right. Free Cookie Day is today, April 17, at Caroline’s Cookies. Score!

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Customers who shop at the bakery’s Bocage location will receive a free cookie of their choice with their purchase today only.

Find more information here.

More bites

After closing its downtown location last year, House Brew announced it will be returning to the area with another brick-and-mortar located in the former Social Coffee space at 260 North St.

In March, Red Stick Social announced its Thursday oyster pop-up Red Stick Shuck. Every Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. the venue will serve oysters shucked to order, raw or chargrilled with a variety of toppings. Red Stick Social is teaming up with Sweet Jones Farms to source Gulf-fresh oysters for the pop-ups.

Dessert shop Bonjour is now serving the TikTok-viral fruit-shaped desserts. Usually filled with mousse, cake, fruit jam or ice cream, these treats have a crunchy outer coating and usually look hyper-realistic, like the fruits from which they get their flavors.

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