These five Baton Rouge restaurants just received a shoutout from a famed TV chef

Bizarre Foods host, chef and restaurateur Andrew Zimmern took to social media on Thursday to answer a follower’s question: “What are some hidden gems in Baton Rouge?”

Turns out Zimmern knows about our tasty foodways here in the Capital Region, listing five of his favorite spots and prompting his audience to tell him where he should eat next time he’s in the Red Stick. So what restaurant’s made Zimmern’s list?

First up is BLDG 5, which he described as “charcuterie heaven,” while showing photos of the restaurant’s interior and beloved grazing boards. Next, Elsie’s Plate and Pie flashes on the screen in the video. In this clip, Zimmern talks of the restaurant’s seafood pot pie and urges followers to “go get on that.” He then recommends Italian hidden gem Nino’s, calling it “delish.”

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His final two recs are Chow Yum and Bao Vietnamese Kitchen. When mentioning Chow Yum, he talks of the restaurant’s interesting take on pan Asian food with a Louisiana flair. For Bao, he praised the scratch-made dishes, including the banh mi.

Naturally, Zimmern’s comments were quickly flooded with the eateries thanking him for the love. Other locals agreed with his list in the comments and provided more recs for Zimmern and his audience.

Watch the whole video below.