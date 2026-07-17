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Elsie's Plate & Pie, Paul Dupre, Appetizers: - Boudin Cakes - Roasted Tomato Soup Entrees: - Crawfish Hand Pie (take some photos of it untouched and some photos of it cut open to reveal the crawfish stuffing) - Pesto Melt sandwich with chicken - Add a side salad with strawberry pepper jelly dressing if you want some color Dessert: - Chocolate Cream Pie
Elsie's Plate and Pie. File photo

These five Baton Rouge restaurants just received a shoutout from a famed TV chef

By
Olivia Deffes
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Bizarre Foods host, chef and restaurateur Andrew Zimmern took to social media on Thursday to answer a follower’s question: “What are some hidden gems in Baton Rouge?”

Andrew Zimmern

Turns out Zimmern knows about our tasty foodways here in the Capital Region, listing five of his favorite spots and prompting his audience to tell him where he should eat next time he’s in the Red Stick. So what restaurant’s made Zimmern’s list?

First up is BLDG 5, which he described as “charcuterie heaven,” while showing photos of the restaurant’s interior and beloved grazing boards. Next, Elsie’s Plate and Pie flashes on the screen in the video. In this clip, Zimmern talks of the restaurant’s seafood pot pie and urges followers to “go get on that.” He then recommends Italian hidden gem Nino’s, calling it “delish.”

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His final two recs are Chow Yum and Bao Vietnamese Kitchen. When mentioning Chow Yum, he talks of the restaurant’s interesting take on pan Asian food with a Louisiana flair. For Bao, he praised the scratch-made dishes, including the banh mi.

Naturally, Zimmern’s comments were quickly flooded with the eateries thanking him for the love. Other locals agreed with his list in the comments and provided more recs for Zimmern and his audience.

Watch the whole video below.

 

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A post shared by Andrew Zimmern (@chefaz)

Olivia Deffes
By Olivia Deffes
Olivia Deffes started with "225" as an intern during her senior year at LSU, polishing off her part-time gig with her first-ever cover story on Garth Brooks' iconic visit to Tiger Stadium. After graduating, she took a 10-day summer break before starting full time with the magazine as its digital staff writer before taking on the role of digital editor, and now, managing editor. Besides being a journalist, she's a self-proclaimed sweet treat enthusiast and One Direction historian. Find her hunting down celeb interviews, perfecting our social media pages or gabbing about Harry Styles.

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