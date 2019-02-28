Two New York-style pizzas from Lit Pizza. Photo by Chloe Enos

Grilled cheese shop coming to downtown’s North Boulevard

A grilled cheese shop is coming to downtown Baton Rouge on North Boulevard across from the under-construction library, according to Daily Report.

The grab-and-go eatery—aptly called The Grilled Cheese Shop—is the brainchild of Chad Volland, a former partner in nearby joints Stroube’s and Capital City Grill. “We’re trying to do something simple,” says Volland, who is filling the space once belonging to Somos Bandidos, the taco bar that closed months ago after two years of business.

Volland says the shop concept is set to open March 18.

Read the full story from Daily Report.

Lit Pizza moving into former Smashburger spot on Corporate

Lit Pizza will move into the vacant Corporate Boulevard space formerly occupied by Smashburger. It plans to open in late summer, according to Daily Report.

Ozzie Fernandez, Lit Pizza’s founder and CEO, signed a five-year lease Feb. 21 for the 2,762-square-foot-space, which he says will be reconfigured to closely mirror his other franchise locations in the Capital Region. The Corporate Boulevard spot—in the Courtside Crossing at Bocage shopping center, next to Militello’s Fine Shoe Repair—marks the seventh for Lit Pizza.

“In terms of traffic and demographics, it’s a great trade area,” says Fernandez, who also owns the Izzo’s Illegal Burrito chain and Rocca Pizzeria. “Our Izzo’s down the street does well, and there’s a lack of pizza in the area.”

Read the full story from Daily Report.

La Contea restaurateur opens new concept on Jones Creek Road

The restaurateur behind La Contea, the Jefferson Highway Italian restaurant, has opened another Italian concept on Jones Creek Road.

The family-owned, fast-casual restaurant—New York Pizza and Pasta—opened last Wednesday in a building once belonging to an Arby’s. It marks the sixth concept from Chef “Alfredo” Kulici, who grew up in northern Italy before training in London and opening several restaurants in Texas.

New York Pizza and Pasta will offer a more casual atmosphere than La Contea, according to Daily Report, serving homemade New York- and Chicago-style pizzas as well as stuffed meats, calzones and other Italian-American fares.

“We sell pizza by the slice,” says Kulici, who moved to Baton Rouge two years ago. “We use brick ovens, and everything’s made from scratch.”

Read the full story from Daily Report.