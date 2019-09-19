The folks at Apple seem to know now what iPhone users really want: the ability to take great Instagram shots of our dinners in a dimly lit restaurant. Or that great craft cocktail we’re sipping in a secluded booth at our favorite bar.

Up until now, our nighttime and low-light shots were grainy or horribly lit by the iPhone’s flash. What’s a budding Instagram influencer to do?

On Sept. 10, Apple unveiled the next level of camera phones with the new iPhone 11 Pro models. It features three cameras, each with its own bag of tricks: the standard camera lens is upgraded with a nifty night mode feature; a new camera features an ultra-wide lens; and the front camera offers slow-motion video recording and a wider lens for selfies.

For the foodies in all of us, the night mode especially means crisper and more detailed images while not having to rely as much on gaudy filters. According to Eater, “It sounds frivolous, but each new iteration impacts the photography we see on our feeds, and by extension, how we view the world. Judging by these features, the world of food we observe on our phones is going to be a little better.”

Read on for the full story from Eater. And no, we won’t blame you if you’re tempted to let Apple take all your money when the new phone is released tomorrow.