How newer restaurants like Rocca have helped change how we view pizza

Rocca Pizzeria has spoiled us, with Neapolitan-style pies prepared with quality ingredients and painstaking attention to detail.

Those details start with a dough made daily using the old school “biga” method, which combines double zero (00) Italian flour with sourdough starter to achieve something nutty and complex. Eased into the 900° belly of an imported Acunto pizza oven, the emerging pies are a study in rustic sophistication.

“In my travels, I had always sought out real pizza like the kind you find in Naples,” Rocca founder Ozzie Fernandez says. “There’s something magical about it. I felt like Baton Rouge had a pizza gap, and that we needed something like this.”