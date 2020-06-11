In yet another sign that the Baton Rouge economy is beginning to resume activity after the six-week pandemic shutdown, the Downtown Development District on Tuesday, June 9, announced the ground breaking of a new multifamily complex on one side of downtown and plans for a new restaurant on the other.

At its regular monthly meeting, DDD Executive Director Davis Rhorer announced New Orleans nonprofit Gulf Coast Housing Partnership has begun dirt work on the Elysian III, the third phase of its successful mixed-income multifamily development near Spanish Town Road in downtown east.

Rhorer also announced a new Mexican restaurant, Rio Tacos and Tequila. The full-service restaurant will be on the ground floor of 333 Third St., beneath City Bar, and is the latest of several restaurants for local restaurateur Chad Hughes.

The restaurant is scheduled to open in July, according to Rhorer. Hughes did not return a call seeking comment.

While Rhorer is optimistic about the resumption of activity downtown, the DDD will do more to promote commerce, he says. Among the plans to attract more people to the area will be new programming, including live music on street corners on Friday and Saturday nights.

