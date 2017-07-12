Beer in Louisiana is more than a tailgate staple; it’s an art form. Craft breweries have been growing in popularity, with more people preferring to get their beer from local brewers. These six new releases and comebacks of summer beers from breweries in Louisiana are available in their taprooms, though some can be found at local bars or liquor stores if you know where to look. Either way, these refreshing drinks have us not minding the heat as much, as long as we’ve got a cold one in hand.

1. Wayside Wheat, Southern Craft: This brand-new brew is flavored with American hops, Southern wheat and banana flavors. Named for Wayside Farms in Avoyelles Parish, where the wheat is sourced, the craft beer is available to try in Southern Craft‘s taproom at 14141 Airline Highway. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1-9 p.m. Saturday.

2. Abita To-Gose, Abita Brewing Company: Pronounced “to-geaux-za,” Abita‘s new To-Gose beer was named with the spirit of New Orleans’ to-go cup culture in mind. The beer is slightly sour with hints of Key lime, coriander and sea salt. Find out where you can grab some on tap or grab a six-pack here.

Our new To-Gose is the product of months and months of testing and experimentation. Once we got it just right, our brewers cut every key lime by hand! Click the link in our bio to find it near you. A post shared by Abita Beer (@abitabeer) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:11pm PDT

3. Miel Sauvage, Bayou Teche Brewing: Bayou Teche’s Miel Sauvage, just released last weekend, is an ale made with Louisiana honey and aged in wine barrels. Get it on tap at Bayou Teche‘s taproom at 1106 Bushville Highway in Arnaudville. True to form, the brewery is accessible from the bayou itself, so take a day to go yakkin’ before trying this beer featuring a 9% ABV content.

4. Louisiana Lager, Crying Eagle Brewing: Newly released from Crying Eagle, this lager is brewed with rice from a local Lake Charles mill. Try it at a tasting at Burgersmith this Friday from 6-10 p.m. or on tap at Crying Eagle’s taproom at 1165 East McNeese St. in Lake Charles. Check out the full list of vendors carrying Crying Eagle here.

Look out summer, here comes the first 6 pack of Louisiana Lager! #CryingEagleBrewing #louisianalager #louisianacraftbeer #craftbeer #ohbeautifulbeer A post shared by Crying Eagle Brewing (@cryingeaglebrew) on Jun 23, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

5. Ghost in the Machine, Parish Brewing Company: This wildly popular double imperial IPA is not for the faint of heart. Parish Brewing Company even knows that it’s probably too hoppy for you. Grab it at their taproom at 229 Jared Drive in Broussard, and don’t forget to stock up on a case, since you’ll be hard-pressed to find this coveted brew in Baton Rouge.



6. Not Too Sweet Watermelon Wheat, Tin Roof Brewing Company: Tin Roof‘s summer returner is a wheat ale with hints of watermelon for a refreshing, subtly sweet drink. Get it on tap at the brewery at 1624 Wyoming St.