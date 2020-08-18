A Las Vegas-based company is launching a new restaurant delivery service in Baton Rouge, marking the latest development in the increasingly competitive delivery landscape.

Tryp Technologies launched its app, TripDelivers, on Apple’s App Store on Thursday for 36 markets across the country, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The service, similar to Louisiana-born-and-bred Waitr, differs from other delivery services in that independent driver-owner operators earn 100% of the ride fare, which includes time and distance, wait time, and cancellation fee, in addition to 100% of the tip.

Aiming to increase fare transparency between drivers and customers, the company provides identical receipts to both parties. “Pro drivers” pay $99.99 monthly for unlimited rides and deliveries, while “side hustle drivers” pay $39.99 monthly for delivery of up to 75 orders.

The company also has a no menu markup policy for both the restaurant partners and customers.

While the app’s user interface did not show any Baton Rouge-area partner restaurants as of this morning, TripDelivers website shows that dozens of local drivers have signed up to deliver food through the service.

The service joins Waitr, Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash as competitors in the Baton Rouge market.

