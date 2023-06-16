This new pizza joint will open downtown next month

The owners of Town Square Pizza aim to open at the North Boulevard Town Square in early July, says Elisabeth McKinley, restaurant general manager.

Construction started on the space, formerly Sadaf Cafe, in mid-February and is expected to wrap up later this month. The owners—Dana Brown and Derek Fitch, two of the three partners for nearby Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar—plan to hold a soft opening for “VIPs” sometime the last week of June, McKinley says.

The restaurant will specialize in build-your-own, personal-sized pizzas in the shape of a square—inspired by Town Square. Canned beverages including beer, wine and cocktails will be offered to support the restaurant’s goal of being a grab-and-go establishment although limited dining room seating will be available. A family-sized, 12-inch square pizza will also be offered.

“This restaurant was a longtime dream of Dana, who wanted to have a pizza place downtown within walking distance of where he works,” McKinley says. “Lunch will be our main focus—and getting people out the door as quickly as possible.”

The restaurant will be open only for lunch Monday through Thursday, but will be open through dinner Fridays and Saturdays.

