When Counterspace BR moved out of White Star Market in March, the Mid City food hall lost its sole dessert-focused stand, where visitors could cap off their filling White Star feasts.

Luckily the market announced its replacement, Mac & Moon, a few weeks after Counterspace left. Mac & Moon is a vegan and gluten-free eatery, and it has established a reputation in New Orleans—where it has a stand at food hall Auction House Market—for great treats that are even better for you.

The new space in White Star features a large macaron display, filled with creative flavors like Champagne, black ginger sesame and berry Chantilly. Every macaron is vegan and gluten-free, but still somehow tastes like a creamy and rich indulgence. We tried one of its most popular flavors, wedding cake, and were surprised by how light it was despite the bold flavor.

The shop also carries Magnolia Moon Collective teas, with edible flowers and fresh fruit arranged perfectly on top. Every tea can be made into a bubble tea, complete with an almond milk base and black tapioca bubbles. The vegan blooming flower bubble tea is a naturally bright blue bubble tea with an arrangement akin to a miniature garden on top. It definitely has the creamy characteristics of a classic milk tea but is also less sweet and more refreshing. We also sampled one of its vegan rolled ice creams: matcha ice cream with black sesame seeds on top. We’re still trying to figure out how vegan ice cream can be so creamy and rich, but we’re willing to return and try more to figure it out.

Mac & Moon originally began when owner Kristina Ostrom, who also owns wholesale macaron company Karmacarons, reached out to Magnolia Moon Collective to merge their talents. Ostrom had been making vegan macarons for years while Magnolia Moon Collective had made a name for itself producing organic herbal tea. They began working together, selling their items at festivals and events in the area.

In February 2018, Ostrom was given the chance to open the space at Auction House Market. Selling Karmacarons’ macarons, Magnolia Moon Collective’s beverages and other sweet treats, the fusion known as Mac & Moon quickly became a popular, Insta-worthy stop.

Flash forward to today, and Ostrom now owns and operates both locations, still producing new and fresh items. She says the move to Baton Rouge was something she has wanted for a long time.

“I actually applied to White Star before they even opened,” Ostrom says. “I was applying to a lot of different food halls and a lot of different opportunities, and I go to Baton Rouge quite frequently, so it made sense. When I was in Baton Rouge, I would always go to White Star Market. I must have been there like, 10 times just as a patron before starting here. I saw that they had a space available. I just kind of jumped on it, and it ended up working out.”

By working out, Ostrom really means the new location is already thriving. Ostrom hopes for Mac & Moon to be a national brand in the next four years, providing vegan dessert options across the country.

Mac & Moon is in White Star Market at 4624 Government St.