New Little Kitchen food truck brings Filipino food to Baton Rouge

The owners of a new food truck want to give Baton Rouge an authentic taste of the Philippines. Little Kitchen opened June 29 at 940 O’Neal Lane.

The family-owned business got its start through catering. After four years of hard work perfecting their recipes and gathering feedback from customers, Marvin and Gloria Quisido and their son, Michael Quisido, decided to grow their business. Filipino food is rare in Baton Rouge, and the Quisido family wanted to give the Filipino community a taste of home while also introducing Louisiana residents to a culture with delicious food.

“It’s not just for the Filipino community, it’s for all of Louisiana,” Michael says.

Little Kitchen’s menu rotates each day. Dishes like Pork Adobo, Kare Kare (a peanut-sauced stew) and Sisig (a pork-based Philippine street food) were popular dishes for their catering operation and have been repurposed for the food truck format. The Lechon Belly (a crunchy pork belly skewer) requires a few days to make and is reserved as a special for the weekends. The shareable, crispy Lumpia spring roll appetizer is another bestseller. The Pansit Bihon (a stir fry dish featuring rice noodles, Taiwanese sausage and pork mixed with multiple vegetables) serves as a filling entree that the owners say many customers gravitate towards. For dessert, Halo Halo’s layers of shaved ice and condensed milk provide a colorful, textural experience.

“Though we’re a little kitchen, we’re big on flavor,” Michael says.

In the Philippines, eating outdoors is common. A small covered area with picnic tables allows Little Kitchen’s diners to sit and enjoy their meals hot and fresh. The Quisido family says they selected the location on O’Neal Lane because it has become a growing hot spot for food trucks.

Being born and raised in the Philippines comes with family secrets—especially recipes for food. Every family has their own Rolodex of unique cooking techniques, ingredients and spices, and a collection of dishes that cannot be replicated, Michael says. Marvin’s and Gloria’s knowledge of cooking was passed down from Michael’s great-great grandmother.

Their catering journey started in a small apartment kitchen, and they say operating out of a food truck now feels like they’re only getting bigger and bigger. Two months into operating the food truck, the Quisidos call it the perfect balance between their personal and professional schedules.

Spreading love through authentic Filipino food is the focal point of Little Kitchen, they say.

“No matter what part in life we’re all at,” Michael says, “we’re all blessed.”

Little Kitchen is at 940 O’Neal Lane. It is open Wednesday-Friday, 3:30-7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. It is closed Monday and Tuesday. For more information and updates on the rotating menu of dishes, find it on Facebook.