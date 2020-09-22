“Size matters” at Fat Boy’s Pizza. The pizza restaurant’s slogan is evident in its 30-inch pies, packaged in boxes so big you’ll have to maneuver them to fit through your front door. A slice on its own measures about 16 inches.

“The size is sort of unique,” owner Gabe Corchiani says. “People get a kick out of it. They love taking and posting photos of them trying to fit the whole pizza box into their car. It advertises itself.”

Fat Boy’s opened in the Nicholson Gateway area Sept. 4. The local restaurant chain got its start in Metairie in 2019. Baton Rouge is the second location for the brand, with a third restaurant planned this fall in Covington.

“I got the idea from Miami originally,” Corchiani says. “There’s a place in South Beach that uses the concept of big pies.”

But size isn’t the only thing that sets Fat Boy’s pizzas apart. Lots of care and preparation is put into each pizza to ensure quality. Fat Boy’s starts by making its own dough every morning and creating a from-scratch tomato sauce using Bella Rosa tomatoes. The finishing touch is Bacio cheese, plus toppings that are shipped twice a week from an Italian family in Chicago.

Some signature pies include the Meats, topped with pepperoni, sausage and ground meat; the Fat Boy, or the Supreme, which includes pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions; and the Skinny Boy, which includes shrimp, spinach, artichokes, and parmesan cheese.

Each slice has a thin and flavorful crust. The blend of sauce and cheese layered evenly over the pizza makes for the perfect, melt-in-your-mouth bite.

Pizza isn’t the only thing on the menu. Fat Boy’s serves everything from baked meatballs, a trio of meatballs oven baked with mozzarella and ricotta cheese; to deliciously juicy wings; to mozzarella logs, the restaurant’s oversized take on mozzarella sticks. Signature frozen cocktails include their frose, a sweet-but-not-too-sweet blend of rose and vodka, and the Fat Boy, which contains Everclear 190 Proof, rum and vodka.

Fat Boy’s also offers the 2 Foot Challenge to customers—if you can eat its 2-foot slice of pizza in under seven minutes, you’ll get a gift card, a T-shirt and your name on the leaderboard inside the restaurant.

As for now, Fat Boy’s is delivering to customers within a 1-mile radius, and it is hoping to expand to 5 miles in the near future. However, take out is open—as long as you can squeeze that box into your car.

Fat Boy’s is at 3624 Nicholson Drive, and is open Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.