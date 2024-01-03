New daiquiri and boozy snoball shop to open in February on Nicholson Drive

Nola Sweet Creations & Daiquiris will soon open a Baton Rouge location near the Sonesta ES Suites on Nicholson Drive.

The company got its start in New Orleans in 2016 as a mobile bartending business catering primarily to private events and weddings. The Baton Rouge location will be its first brick-and-mortar storefront.

Co-owners Nakai and Raven Stewart hope to stand out in the Capital City’s relatively crowded daiquiri market by offering products they say cannot be found elsewhere.

“I think we’re unique because we’re going to have a lot of options that other daiquiri shops don’t have,” Raven Stewart says. “For example, we’re going to serve adult snoballs with alcohol in them. No other daiquiri shop is also an adult snoball stand.”

Alongside its boozy snoballs and specialty daiquiris, the shop will offer food options like boudin and crawfish nachos. Sweets like brownies, cookies and cupcakes will also be available, some of which will be infused with liquor. The mobile bartending component of the business will continue to operate after the physical location is up and running.

Nola Sweet Creations & Daiquiris is at 4001 Nicholson Drive and is expected to open its doors in the first week of February.

