When word of a new rooftop restaurant reached 225, we were all pretty excited. It brings a new form of nightlife to the Perkins Road overpass area, and the idea of evenings above the bustling neighborhood seemed almost too good to be true.

But after heading over to Bumsteers and trying out some dishes for myself, I realized the restaurant is bringing more than nights under the stars. It offers an inventive menu, bold flavors and fresh takes on old classics, all in an atmosphere that’ll make you feel like you’re on vacation.

Bumsteers co-owner Eric Carnegie says he and his team never thought the restaurant would turn out how it did. They originally began preparation to take over the site, which was the former location of Crispy Catch, without even considering a rooftop bar and restaurant.

But after hanging out at a nearby apartment and noticing the flat roof, Carnegie and his team began plotting to bring something totally new to Baton Rouge. While you can already experience the rooftops at places like Tsunami at the Shaw Center, L’Auberge Casino & Hotel and the new Red Stick Social, Bumsteers is the first of its kind in the city where the rooftop restaurant is the main draw.

The vibe of the restaurant is relaxed—think a family barbecue, except with shrimp tacos and crazy burger combinations instead of hot dogs on the grill. There are a few areas to play games like pool, foosball and life-size Jenga, making it a prime spot for date night or a nice hangout with friends.

The food at Bumsteers seems to live up to the cool atmosphere, too. The menu is a mix of classics like smoked wings and burgers and more unique dishes like the Thai Beef and Noodle Salad. Pretty much everyone can find something to order here.

The Welcome to Graceland Burger caught my attention immediately. A beef patty is stacked with spicy bacon, house-made peanut butter and—just as Elvis would like it—caramelized bananas. The flavors seemed wild to me at first, but then again, if it worked for Elvis, I suppose it should work for the rest of us. The sweetness of the caramelized bananas complemented the saltiness of the patty and bacon, while the texture of the peanut butter worked to provide an interesting contrast in every bite.

I also tried the Pork Bahn Mi Burger, made with a spicy pork patty, pickled carrots, cucumbers, jalapeños and herb salad on an Asian aioli. Though the burger was definitely on the spicier side, it was a well-executed twist on the Vietnamese classic with some refreshing components.

Since I was enjoying my stay on the rooftop patio, I decided to also try a dish that’s prime for summertime: shrimp tacos. Bumsteers loads its version with avocado crema, microgreens, queso fresca and roasted corn salsa. This might have been my personal favorite dish. The spicy and smoky flavor of the grilled shrimp was a perfect match for the rich avocado crema and the fresh microgreens.

I washed down my meal with the Bumdriver, the restaurant’s take on a screwdriver. The drink was made with fresh-squeezed blood oranges, a great drink to beat the heat.

Overall, the menu and one-of-a-kind environment brought Bumsteers over the edge for us. And with summer just around the corner, we suspect this rooftop restaurant will quickly become a staple of Red Stick dining.

Bumsteers is at 3109 Perkins Road.

Follow along as our 225 staff takes a tour through Bumsteers on opening day: