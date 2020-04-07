There are nights where you want to get your hands dirty in the kitchen mastering a complicated recipe and improving your culinary skills. Then there are nights when you just want to let a slow cooker do all the work for you.

An easy, healthful dinner idea is called for this week, and we’ve pulled out a recipe from our archives that checks all boxes thanks to the slow cooker. 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson is an occasional slow cooker user, deploying it about once or twice a month for things like homemade beef broth and any kind of dried bean. She also uses it for pork loin or tenderloin because you can create delicious, juicy pulled pork without the fat content of a pork shoulder (Boston butt).

Adding chicken stock, slivered onions, fresh tomato and fresh rosemary to the slow cooker gives the pork an aromatic, woodsy flavor with a hint of sweetness. Once the pork cools, shred it on a cutting board, drape it in your favorite barbecue sauce and serve it with tangy pickles and a couple of quick sides.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in an August 2017 edition of 225 Dine.