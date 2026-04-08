New restaurant Nammii Asian Kitchen blends comfort with nostalgia

Before even tasting the food, stepping foot in Nammìi Asian Kitchen transports customers to a world beyond Baton Rouge. With old Vietnamese music playing and walls decorated with vintage vinyls and singer posters, the newly opened Highland Road restaurant aims to serve Vietnam and Hong Kong ‘90s nostalgia.

Husband and wife co-owners Chau Huynh and Tam Nguyen opened Nammìi after spotting the available space at the corner of Highland and Staring, formerly home to China Taste, and recognizing an opportunity to bring something new to the area.

Though the restaurant is labeled an “Asian Kitchen,” Huynh says its menu focuses primarily on Vietnamese cuisine, especially dishes that go beyond the most familiar staples.

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“When people think of Vietnamese food, they think of pho or banh mi,” she says. “But we want to introduce other dishes that are kind of forgotten or not as popular.”

Among those are hu tieu, a pork-based noodle soup, and bò né, a sizzling steak and egg dish served on a cast-iron plate. Bò né translates to “dodging beef” since during the cooking process, oil and butter splatter, and the cook has to literally dodge them.

“That’s what we eat for breakfast in Vietnam,” Huynh says, describing the food as cozy, comfort meals for customers.

They also offer Vietnamese coffee, a strong dark brew balanced with a salty-sweet cold foam.

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Since soft opening two weeks ago, Huynh and Nguyen say the community feedback has been great, with customers saying they’ve had to travel as far as Houston to find similar dishes.

Beyond the menu, Nguyen says the goal is to create an experience for customers using personal items throughout the eatery. Many decorations came from their home, reflecting traditions, like family karaoke, that are common among Vietnamese immigrants.

“It creates conversation,” Nguyen says. “We explain that this is something families would do together, and people like that.”

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Upon entering the restaurant, customers are greeted with a large mural of a woman pictured in front of classic Saigon staples, like the Rex movie theater, that locals and visitors immediately recognize. Huynh says she commissioned a Vietnamese artist to create the piece, sending pictures of her 5-year-old daughter to inspire the subject’s features.

“Everything is very personal to us,” she says, describing the decor choice.

In the future, they plan to introduce more staple dishes for the Baton Rouge community to try. Overall, Huynh says she hopes people leave with more than just a meal.

“We want them to have a good experience,” she says. “And to feel like they’re in Vietnam.”

Nammìi Asian Kitchen is located at 8905 Highland Rd., Ste. C. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.