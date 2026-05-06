Treat Mom to a Mother’s Day meal at one of these Baton Rouge eateries

Let’s face it: Moms deserve to be celebrated way more than just one day out of the year. But since there’s no Mother’s Week or Mother’s Month, make Mother’s Day more meaningful by keeping Mom out of the kitchen and treating her to a special brunch or lunch.

Whether she loves French toast or needs a few mimosas, these local spots have you covered with special menus and offerings for those lovely ladies on Sunday, May 10. So take this story as your sign to make a reservation before these eateries get booked up.

Did we miss a Mother’s Day offering? Let us know by emailing [email protected], and we will continue to update the list.

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10111 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 160

This Perkins Rowe bistro will have live music and a “specially crafted” brunch menu for all the moms and mother figures out there. Brunch will run from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 225-763-2288 for reservations.

Court to Table

7477 Burbank Dr.

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Does Mom love to play pickleball? Let her dink, drink and dine at Court to Table’s Mother’s Day Brunch. Feast on a chef-curated buffet and a mimosa and Bloody Mary bar. Head online for tickets/reservations and choose between two time slots: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are $50 per adult and $15 per child. Children 2 and under are free.

4205 Perkins Rd.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., this newly opened restaurant will host a Mother’s Day Lunch event. Expect the full Southdowns Grille menu, along with some specialty items for the day. Reserve your table online.

2323 S. Acadian Thruway

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Celebrate Mom in a big way with Mestizo’s Mother’s Day Brunch Extravaganza. Expect a packed brunch buffet with items like breakfast tacos, elote, sweet potato pancakes, duck empanadas and more. The buffet is $55 for adults and $25 for children. Purchase tickets here.

5454 Bluebonnet Blvd., Ste. B

Pinkies up! Take Mom to a fancy afternoon tea at this plant-based eatery. Pick at a tiered tray of sandwiches, pastries and other treats while sipping on hot kettles of tea. Or, if you’d prefer brunch, The Plantry Cafe also has that option on Sunday with a prix fixe menu. Make your reservations here.

10423 Jefferson Hwy.

Choose from BRQ’s dine-in specials like Redfish Sardou or Steak & Eggs and wash it all down with a specialty cocktail like the Brunch Punch or Pink Bonnet. Make reservations here.

1717 River Park Blvd.

Fill up on a packed lineup of starters, entrees, and desserts all for $45. Options include salads, pancakes, shrimp and grits, bread pudding and more. Reserve your spot here.

103 France St.

This casino restaurant is offering a prix fixe menu for $45 featuring items like gumbo, trout almondine and Oreo pie. Snag a reservation here.

2857 Perkins Rd.

Take Mom under the overpass for a fine-dining brunch at The Colonel’s Club. Chef Chris Motto’s curated Mother’s Day menu features pimento deviled eggs, smoked salmon Benedict, a short rib grit bowl and more, and a trio of Mom-centric desserts includes lemon blueberry bread pudding, monkey bread and bruleed cheesecake with fresh strawberry compote. Go online for reservations.

355 North Blvd.

Hit all the Mother’s Day marks at City Club of Baton Rouge. For this special event, the venue will have live jazz, a bloom bar for bouquets, photo ops and brunch. Call 225-387-5767 to inquire.