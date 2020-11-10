Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes has applied for a permit to move into City Square Shopping Center, developer Kevin Nguyen’s retail center at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Highland Road.

The Texas-based, fast-casual burger chain is seeking an expedited commercial plan review for the vacant, 2,400-square-foot end cap space in the shopping center, permits show.

