Our Mom’s Restaurant and Bar planning stand-alone location near Prairieville

The business owners behind Our Mom’s Restaurant and Bar are planning to open a third restaurant after closing on a 3.4-acre property in Ascension Parish near Prairieville, says co-founder Trent Fresina.

Unlike Fresina and co-founder J.P. Ngo’s first two locations on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge and in downtown Hammond, this restaurant will be in a stand-alone building that they are designing from the ground up. Our Mom’s first opened in Hammond in 2010 and in Baton Rouge in 2013.

The new property is located on La. 73, between Interstate 10 and Airline Highway, and Fresina says he and Ngo are aiming to open sometime in 2023.