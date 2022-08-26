Mochinut, makers of rice flour doughnuts, planning Baton Rouge location

Mochinut, a California-based chain selling mochi doughnuts, Korean rice flour hot dogs and bubble tea drinks, is planning a Baton Rouge location.

The company’s website says locations in Baton Rouge and Metairie, which would be the first in Louisiana, are “coming soon.” No additional information is provided, and company representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Mochi doughnuts are a cross between traditional American doughnuts and Japanese mochi that are thought to have originated in Hawaii during the 1990s. Using rice flour makes them “stretchy and chewy,” the company says.

