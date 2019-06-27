In a little less than an hour’s drive east of Baton Rouge, a culinary marvel awaits just on the edges of the vast marshes of Lake Manchac.

Middendorf’s is known for its almost-paper-thin fried catfish as well as its hefty servings of oysters and seafood platters. But really, it’s those impossibly thin catfish filets and a well-seasoned fry batter that keeps people making the drive to this remote spot.

In fact, it consistently ranks as one of our top vote-getters in the Best of 225 category for Best Restaurant Worth the Drive, including our 2019 list.

The restaurant is celebrating its 85th anniversary in July—and is also timing the celebration with the opening of a new restaurant in Slidell set to take place July 4.

