MidCity Makers Market returns Friday, with live music and new vendors at its new location

After spending a few months at Electric Depot, the market decided to make the move to Circa 1857 to become a part of the area so many other small businesses call home, co-founder Justin Lemoine says.

“We thought there was a really great energy with (The Market owner) Garrett Kemp and with the other businesses at Circa 1857,” Lemoine says. “We love helping to support the small retail businesses, some that have been there for well over a decade. It was just a really good collaborative partnership.”

MidCity Makers Market organizers hope to keep many things the same for the event, but they’re still adding new vendors all the time.

“We keep our website application for vendors always open,” Lemoine says. “We’re always getting new vendors.”

The market is home to a variety of foods, drinks, arts and even music. The market adds about four to six vendors every month, according to Lemoine. Most rotate in and out and come when they are able, with about 15 vendors consistently selling at every market.

Some vendors that will be making appearances this weekend include Empty Nest Pottery, Parish Pets (a local pet product company that makes pet snacks, collars and leashes), Social Coffee and City Gelato.

Every market will also feature live and local music underneath a live music shed on the property, Lemoine says.

If that’s not enough to make you want to check it out this weekend, food vendors will be located near Leola’s Cafe, and they include none other than Dat’z Italian Pizza and Memphis Mac. Leola’s will also be dishing out its drinks and more food.

Find more information on this weekend’s event on the MidCity Makers Market website.

