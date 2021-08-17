MidCity Makers Market, beer and free yoga, plus more food and drink events in Baton Rouge this week

Visit the MidCity Makers Market this Saturday

After taking a hiatus in July, the monthly MidCity Makers Market is back this Saturday, Aug. 21, with a back-to-school-themed event.

Local artists and food vendors will be showing off their stuff from 5-9 p.m., so head to the event to find something for your kids, their teacher—or just a treat for yourself. Find more info here.

The market is at Circa 1857, 1857 Government St.

Participate in the Knock Out MS Gala Saturday night

Celebrate a good cause this Saturday, Aug. 21, with the Knock Out MS Gala at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. All proceeds benefit the Knock Out MS Foundation to help fight for a cure for multiple sclerosis.

The event will feature dinner, drinks, a silent auction and live music by the Carbon Copy band. Get tickets and find more information on the event here.

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center is at 201 Lafayette St.

Experience a jazz brunch at The Grind Sunday

Head over to The Grind Sunday, Aug. 22, for live jazz music, mimosas and an extensive brunch menu to celebrate the release of local brand Sincerely Neici’s first Of the Leaf smoke neutralizer, which can be used on hair, beards, clothing, gym bags and more. The scent is inspired by Havana nights.

The brunch takes place 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at The Grind, 4530 South Sherwood Forest Blvd. Get more details on the event here.

