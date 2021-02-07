Mia Estolano-Levert, a Prairieville home cook and blogger, shares online recipes from her homeland

Food has been an important part of Mia Estolano-Levert’s life for as long as she can remember. As a toddler, she would help her grandma make meals from scratch in their home kitchen. When she was old enough to cross the street, her mother sent her to the market to pick up fresh fish. She has vivid childhood memories of watching her grandmother peeling handfuls of garlic while smoking a cigarette.

It’s no wonder why the vivacious Prairieville home cook began sharing cooking tips and recipes on social media in 2018. After moving from the Philippines to Louisiana in 2017, she missed the cuisine from her homeland. She began making Filipino dishes and sharing images on Facebook. As her online following grew, she started posting recipes on Instagram and launched her blog in July 2020.

“I hate to call them followers, because they’re my friends,” Estolano-Levert says about her social media audience, clutching her hands to her heart.The 42-year-old is just as engaging online as she is in person.