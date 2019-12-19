A new Mexican restaurant is moving into the former Shrimp Basket space on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The eatery, called Queso Mexican Restaurant, has signs posted on its doors saying it’s currently hiring, but it’s unclear when the restaurant will open.

The Secretary of State lists Le So and Phuong Nguyen, of Baton Rouge, and Scotty Pham, of Prairieville, as officers for the restaurant’s LLC.

On the opposite end of the shopping center, Parker’s Pharmacy is expanding into an endcap space. Brothers Orlando and Kyle Palmer opened their first boutique pharmacy on Florida Boulevard in 2018. The Palmers were unable to be reached for more information.

While signs are up at the new location, it’s unclear when the new second location will open.

This story originally appeared in Daily Report on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Read more here.