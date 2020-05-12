The Metro Council will consider an emergency resolution this week aimed at helping area restaurants and bars impacted by the coronavirus and related stay-at-home orders.

With the Alcohol and Beverage Control office among several government offices closed to the public because of COVID-19, employees at local restaurants and bars have been unable to renew their bar cards, causing a backlog of people who will need new licenses when they’re allowed to return to work.

The proposed resolution, by Council members Matt Watson and Jennifer Racca, would waive late fees and authorize a 30-day grace period for all holders of the ABC licenses, or bar cards, that expired during Gov. John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home orders.

The benefits are two-fold: enabling employees and businesses to continue operating while also managing the rush of people going to the ABC office once it’s opened to renew their bar cards.

