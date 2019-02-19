Nominations closed two weeks ago for the 2019 Best of 225 Awards, and we are busy tallying the results. Based on your write-in picks, we’ll soon reveal the official 2019 Best of 225 Awards ballot. The final ballot opens the evening of Feb. 27, and we are throwing a party in its honor.
Come hang with us at BRQ Seafood & Barbeque Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 5:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy entertainment and complimentary passed appetizers, as well as drinks available for purchase. Most importantly: There will be voting stations around the restaurant so you can be the *first* to see the 2019 ballot and cast your votes for Baton Rouge’s best restaurants, bars, people, entertainment, shopping and services.
BRQ will also offer all-you-can-eat barbecue for $25, all-you-can-drink beer-wine-and-frose for $30 or a combined ticket of all-you-can-eat-drink-and-be-merry for $45.
Come have fun at our first Hot Off the Press party of the year. RSVP here. BRQ is at 10423 Jefferson Highway. May the best businesses win!
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!