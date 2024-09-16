Meet the new CEO of Walk-On’s

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has named a new CEO—its third in less than two years.

Chris Porcelli, who joined Walk-On’s as the company’s chief financial officer last September, will serve as the new CEO, the company announced Monday. Porcelli will lead the chain as it introduces an innovative, new prototype designed to accelerate national expansion, according to the announcement.

The move is the latest in a series of changes for the Baton Rouge-founded company, which relocated its headquarters to Atlanta earlier this year.

Porcelli succeeds Chris Dawson, who took the helm as CEO in June 2023. Before that, Scott Taylor served as CEO for roughly six months—from January to June in 2023—after founder and longtime CEO Brandon Landry stepped down.

It has been a whirlwind for Walk-On’s since 2019. The company began 2020 with ambitious growth plans—15 new restaurants slated to open that year and another 150 in the pipeline for the next five years—and that fall announced it received a significant investment from Atlanta-based 10 Point Capital.

This story originally appeared in a Sept. 16 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.