Meal prep for lunch with these healthy grilled tuna lettuce wraps

Have you kept your new year’s resolutions to eat healthy in 2021? Two months into the new year, and we’re sure you’ve already hit some bumps. We all have.

One of the best ways to make sure you keep eating healthy is to prep some nutritious meals that can last you through the week. Fortunately, 225 recipe writer Tracey Koch had that in mind when she came up with a recipe for Grilled Tuna Lettuce Wraps with Avocado and Grapefruit Salsa. It’s a light and flavorful meal that travels well for your workday lunch.

And just to add a little more comforting goodness for these chilly days, she prepared a Roasted Garlic and Butternut Squash Bisque on the side. Read on for the recipes, which originally appeared in the January 2017 edition of 225.