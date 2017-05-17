Bourbon and Baton Rouge go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Following national trends, the city has gotten serious about craft cocktails, retaining a knowledgeable bar staff and keeping a properly stocked bar.

But even in a city that knows how to drink well, finding the right whiskey for your palate can be tough, tricky and maybe even traumatic. You can always try to fake it till you make it when talking to local bartenders, but click here for some pointers to keep in mind so you can at least sound like you know what you’re talking about.