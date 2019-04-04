If you’ve been to any of Baton Rouge’s cafes and tea shops lately, you may have noticed a new green beverage popping up on menus. Coffee enthusiasts are ditching espresso beans and opting for green matcha lattes and matcha milk tea.

You may be wondering: What is matcha, and why is there such a hype about this green-hued drink?

Matcha is green tea that has been ground into a fine powder. It originated in China before being brought to Japan by monks. After growing in a shaded area, green tea leaves are hand-selected, steamed, dried and aged in cold storage before being stone-ground into a fine powder.

Today, chefs and baristas have began incorporating the green tea powder into hot drinks, cold beverages and even desserts. Its popularity may be due to its caffeine content—not as much as a cup of coffee, but still relatively high for tea—and its nutrients and antioxidants.

Now, the matcha craze is spreading throughout Baton Rouge. Locals can find the tasty green powder in various forms across town. Here are some matcha drinks and dishes to try at local cafes and restaurants.

Matcha drinks

Try a hot or iced matcha latte at:

• Brew Ha-Ha! at 711 Jefferson Highway

• District Donuts at 7514 Corporate Blvd.

• Light House Coffee at 257 Lee Drive

• Magpie Cafe (two locations)

• Reve Coffee Lab at 4624 Government St.

Enjoy a matcha milk tea at:

• Bao Vietnamese Kitchen at 8342 Perkins Road

• Kung Fu Tea at 7584 Bluebonnet Blvd.

• Momo Tea at 7673 Perkins Road

• Teatery at 7620 Corporate Blvd.

• Vanilla Sweet House at 3617 Perkins Road

• Vivi Bubble Tea at 11230 Florida Blvd.



Taste a matcha smoothie at:

• Pandan Tea House & Cafe at 3260 Highland Road

• Prince Donuts & Geaux Boba at 1750 Brightside Drive (also serves matcha milk teas)

Matcha foods

• Matcha cake balls at Brew Ha-Ha! at 711 Jefferson Highway

• Matcha mocha cake at Sukha Cafe at 7384 Highland Road (call ahead to ask for cake of the day)

• Green tea crepe cake dusted with matcha tea at Umami Japanese Bistro at 3930 Burbank Drive

What other matcha drinks or foods have you found in Baton Rouge? Tell us in the comments below!